Oklahoma City Zoo named a national finalist in nursing, pumping room makeover

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a chance to win to a makeover for their breastfeeding/pumping room.

The zoo is one of five national contest finalists in the Aeroflow Breastpumps Second Annual Pumping Room Makeover.

The contest will provide the winner with a pumping room makeover to bring awareness to the importance of providing safe, comfortable nursing and pumping rooms for mothers. All finalists will receive a gift basket with breastfeeding supplies and accessories.

Contest participants were asked for descriptions and photos of the existing or potential nursing and pumping room they were nominating for a makeover.

Public voting is open now through October 1, and you can vote once every 24 hours.

If you would like to vote for the Oklahoma City Zoo, click here.