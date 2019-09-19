Oklahoma congresswoman appointed to defense committee

WASHINGTON – An Oklahoma congresswoman has been appointed to the House-Senate conference committee on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

A U.S. House of Representatives news release issued Thursday states that Kendra Horn, a representative for Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district, was appointed as a conferee to the conference committee, making her one of three first-term House Democrats named to the panel.

“I am proud to be a strong voice for Oklahoma and the men and women serving at Tinker Air Force Base and at our state’s military installations,” Horn said. “I look forward to working with my fellow House and Senate conferees to pass a bipartisan bill that supports a strong national defense, ensures our military continues to be the strongest in the world, creates more accountability and supports our troops.”

Horn led efforts during House NDAA deliberations to support weapons systems, bolster crucial personnel support reforms that care for service members both deployed and at home, raise military pay by 3.1 percent, repeal the military widow’s tax and address deplorable conditions in privatized housing at Tinker and around the country.

Horn is also the vice chair of the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces and a member of the Subcommittee on Readiness.