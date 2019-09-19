Oklahoma County district attorney’s request to have judge recused is denied

OKLAHOMA CITY – A recusal request involving an embattled Oklahoma County judge has been denied.

Earlier this month, it came to light that Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater was demanding that Oklahoma County District Judge Kendra Coleman step back from ruling on criminal cases.

According to a motion filed by Prater, he claimed that Coleman “intentionally violated” ethics rules by failing to report final campaign contributions.

However, Coleman’s attorney said it was a simple mistake because reporting campaign finances can be complex.

“Especially for first-time candidates, and people make mistakes. They get behind, but it doesn’t mean that they’re hiding anything,” Geoffrey Long, Coleman’s campaign finance attorney, told News 4.

Prater disagrees, saying she has “actively concealed the sources of contributions” and alleges that she is “bent on returning campaign favors” for defendants represented by campaign donors.

Earlier this week, Coleman was indicted by a multicounty grand jury for failing to file her income tax returns from 2015 through 2018.

Officials allege that she owes tens of thousands of dollars in delinquent taxes.

Now, the case has taken another turn.

On Thursday, a judge denied Prater's request to have Judge Coleman recused.

The judge said that she hadn't heard anything from the state about the court being biased, and said there is no legal authority for what Prater has requested.