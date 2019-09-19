Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections recognized for educating inmates

NORMAN, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Adult Basic Education program was honored for outstanding achievement in providing education to inmates.

The ODOC received CareerTech’s Outstanding Overall Achievement award, according to an ODOC news release.

The award was presented to the ODOC Thursday during the annual Oklahoma ABE State Conference at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Norman.

“ODOC received the award out of the 119 ABE sites in Oklahoma,” the news release states. “The ODOC Education Program serves inmates at 24 facilities in the state, and helped 5,736 student inmates in 2019.”

The U.S. Department of Education found that the Education Program’s assistance helped 58 percent of participants improve their overall skill, according to the news release.

“That is well above the state’s target of 42 percent for measurable skill gains,” the news release states.

Nine-hundred and forty-nine ODOC inmates received their high school equivalency in 2019.