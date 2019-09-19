Oklahoma woman hoping to get late husband’s items back after robbery

OOLAGAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is devastated after their home was broken into and several items were taken, including sentimental items that belonged to a late family member.

Dana Bryant says her husband died in a car wreck not long ago.

She told FOX 23 she decided to keep certain things of his around their house, such as his guns, pictures and other items.

However, on Monday, her home was broken into, and thieves stole jewelry, her husband’s guns, and her daughter’s headphones. The thieves also stole ammunition boxes that contained items from her husband, like his deodorant, pictures and cologne.

If you have any information, call Oolagah police at (918) 443-2722.

