Oklahoma woman sentenced for stealing nearly $400K from business

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to prison after she stole nearly $400,000 from her employer and submitted a false tax return.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Oklahoma, 59-year-old Gina Preble, of Bartlesville, was employed at TransWood Carriers Incorporated from 2011 until 2017 when she was terminated.

Preble created fraudulent “draft checks,” which she mixed in with legitimate business expense “draft checks” in order to trick her supervisor into signing them. She then deposited the checks, totaly $394,058.20 into her personal checking account and used the funds for herself.

She also signed and submitted a false tax return in 2016, omitting the stolen funds as income.

On Wednesday, Preble was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for bank fraud and subscribing to a false tax return. She was also ordered to pay $394,058.20 in restitution.