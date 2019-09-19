Pawhuska bed and breakfast hosts contest to win the inn

OSAGE CO., Okla. – Owners of the Grandview inn Bed and Breakfast are holding an essay contest to give away the property to new inn-keepers.
The Poe family has owned the B&B for seven years and now they say it’s time to pass the baton on to the next owners.
“Some folks may think we are a bit crazy for wanting to give away our beloved inn, but we couldn’t be more excited to see another family or couple enjoy a house that brought us together as a family and gave us some of the best memories of our lives.”
The contest asks for contact information and poses four simply questions.
- What excites you about the opportunity to own a bed and breakfast?
- How would owning this bed and breakfast change your life?
- What do you love about Osage County Oklahoma?
- What does hospitality mean to you?
After answering the questions and paying a $140 application fee, you’ll be in the running to win your very own bed and breakfast.
All applications must be submitted by October 31st at 11:59 p.m.
The potential winner will be notified either by phone or email within 15 days of the end of the contest.