Pawhuska bed and breakfast hosts contest to win the inn

OSAGE CO., Okla. – Owners of the Grandview inn Bed and Breakfast are holding an essay contest to give away the property to new inn-keepers.

The Poe family has owned the B&B for seven years and now they say it’s time to pass the baton on to the next owners.

“Some folks may think we are a bit crazy for wanting to give away our beloved inn, but we couldn’t be more excited to see another family or couple enjoy a house that brought us together as a family and gave us some of the best memories of our lives.”

The contest asks for contact information and poses four simply questions.

What excites you about the opportunity to own a bed and breakfast? How would owning this bed and breakfast change your life? What do you love about Osage County Oklahoma? What does hospitality mean to you?

After answering the questions and paying a $140 application fee, you’ll be in the running to win your very own bed and breakfast.

All applications must be submitted by October 31st at 11:59 p.m.

The potential winner will be notified either by phone or email within 15 days of the end of the contest.

Click here to enter.