Police investigating after card skimmers found inside two Oklahoma gas stations

MARIETTA, Okla. – Police in southern Oklahoma are investigating after a man says his credit card was skimmed at a gas station – inside the store.

Marietta police are investigating skimming incidents at two different gas stations, the EZ Mart on U.S. Highway 77 and Main Street, and another on southbound I-35. Police did not release the location of the second gas station.

Daniel Jones told KXII his card was skimmed by a register at one of the gas stations, and he lost about $500.

The first gas station had a skimmer inside the store, police say.

“After further investigation, we did locate the skimmer. It was on the inside machine and we retrieved the skimmer and it has been sent to the FBI,” said Marietta Police Officer Lance Glaze.

Police also found a skimmer inside the second gas station.