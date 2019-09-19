Ponca City police looking for suspect after man found shot in head

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Ponca City police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head this week.

On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., police responded to the area near Pine St. and Union St. for a report of gunshots heard at a home.

When police arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Van Jade Chatfield III, of Ponca City.

He was transported from the scene and flown to a hospital in Kansas. His condition is currently unknown.

According to Detective Captain Kevin Jeffries, 26-year-old Harvey Duane Adkins III was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Ponca City Police Department.