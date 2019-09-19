× Ponca City shooting suspect arrested in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Stillwater Police Department’s Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team assisted the Ponca City Police Department in locating and arresting a suspect after a man was found shot in the head Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m. on September 18, police responded to the area near Pine St. and Union St. for a report of gunshots heard at a home.

When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Van Jade Chatfield III with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives learned that Harvey was possibly staying with a relative in the 700 Block of West Crested Butte in Stillwater.

The Special Operations Team surrounded the residence, and Harvey’s relative quickly came out. Harvey remained inside the apartment. Several attempts were made to get Harvey to surrender. After those attempts failed, the team put tear gas into the apartment. A short time later, Harvey surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to being wanted for the shooting in Ponca City, Harvey had an outstanding felony warrant through Kay County for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Chatfield was transported from the scene and flown to a hospital in Kansas. His condition is currently unknown.