Series of resource fairs for veterans, military families to be held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A series of resource fairs for service members, veterans and military families will be held in Oklahoma City beginning this week until March of next year.

The OKC Military and Veterans Resource Fair will have multiple services on-site for current and former service members in the armed forces and National Guard.

The event is free and will feature a variety of veterans’ groups from across the state, offering resource and support materials.

It will be held on the third Friday of each month from September 20 through March 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in rooms 114 and 123 of the Metro Technology Center Economic Development Center, 1700 Springlake Drive, in Oklahoma City.

Click here for more information.