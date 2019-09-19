Single mom demands home warranty company pay up

“It’s so pretty,” said Brandi Bacon.

Bacon’s new heating and cooling system purrs like a kitten.

“Whenever they first put it in, it was so quiet,” she said.

She’s done a complete 180 since we first met her.

You remember, it was really hot inside the family’s home, and American Home Shield was refusing to send out another heat and air company to do repairs. The home warranty company didn’t want to foot the bill for their broken AC unit and cracked furnace.

“I paid $240, and it’s 80 something degrees in here,” she said.

We worked our magic, persuading the warranty company to pony up $3,000 for a new furnace.

As for the AC, TS Heat & Air is going to pick up the tab.

Technician Sylvester Cooper said Brandi was such a deserving recipient.

“Oh, she’s great,” he said. “She’s kind-hearted, just fun.”

With space limited in the closet, the new HVAC unit had to be relocated to the attic.

Dan Myers and The Konstruct Group provided materials and labor to build an access door.

“We’ve all been in position where we needed some help, and it’s nice to be able to give back when you have the opportunity,” Myers said.

Electrician Russell Shaver is back and pouring so much love into the repairs.

“This is our hometown and we just enjoy it,” he said. “We enjoy helping people.”

The new Lennox system now has a new water heater to go with it thanks to an anonymous donor.

Plumber Dave Liszeski and his son, Nick, handled the delivery and installation.

“I said, ‘Yes,’ because it was the right thing to do,” he told News 4. “Yukon is the town I live in. I want to help my community.”

Ten-year-old Oliver can’t stop smiling, and single mom, Brandi, is feeling so much lighter.

“Thank you,” she said.