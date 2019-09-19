Steven Adams helps welcome home soldier returning from basic training

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Thunder player Steven Adams is known for his moves on the court, but recently, a move off the court received attention across social media.

According to Sharita Prasuhn on September 5, Adams was at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City when Private Estoria Christopher “Prasuhn” arrived home from basic training.

Adams waited for her to arrive and helped welcome her home.

Prasuhn says due to Hurricane Dorian in South Carolina, graduation and family day were canceled, so Adams’ kind act was appreciated.

“This kind gesture made for many smiles! Thank you Steven Adams!” said Prasuhn on Facebook.