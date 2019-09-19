Stillwater High School Marching Band invited to participate in London’s New Year’s Day Parade

STILLWATER, Okla. – A group of Stillwater musicians will be heading across the pond for a big celebration.

On Thursday, the Stillwater High School Marching Band learned that it has been invited to participate in London’s New Year’s Day Parade and Festival 2021.

Executive Director of London’s New Year’s Day Parade Bob Bone and other British dignitaries headed to Stillwater to deliver the news in person.

“We can’t wait to see the band in London,” said Bone. “London just loves the USA, so the warmest of welcomes awaits them.”

Organizers say more than 8,000 performers from all over the world will take part in the 2021 event, which will be the 35th anniversary for the parade.

It has earned the title of one of the biggest events anywhere in the world with a street audience of around 500,000 and a global TV audience of tens of millions.