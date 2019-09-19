“They’re reaching,” OKC attorney’s lawyer says state has no evidence against her in triple murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – The lawyer representing Oklahoma City attorney Keegan Harroz says he’s being denied access to all evidence the state has against Harroz.

Harroz is being held on a $1 million bond in the Oklahoma County jail on a charge of intimidating a state witness out of Okmulgee County.

While the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office keeps telling the media she is not being held in connection to a triple murder that happened near Beggs earlier this month, Harroz’s attorneys and search warrants obtained by News 4 say otherwise.

Harroz’s attorney, Jarrod Stevenson, told News 4 he was shut down by the district attorney’s office, the court clerk’s office, and even the judge in Okmulgee County Thursday when he asked for a copy of the probable cause affidavit.

“I was told to go talk to Judge Ramirez. We went into her office, and I was informed that it was too hard to unseal the record to allow me access to it,” Jarrod Stevenson said.

As News 4 has reported, the district attorney charged Harroz under seal with intimidating a state witness.

But her attorneys say and search warrants obtained by News 4 show that she is at the center of a triple homicide investigation.

Jack and Evelynn Chandler, along with their daughter, Tiffany Eichor, were murdered inside their home earlier this month.

Eichor was the alleged domestic abuse victim of Harroz’s client, who is also her boyfriend.

Stevenson thinks investigators are keeping Harroz locked up in the Oklahoma County jail as a tactic.

“It’s under duress at this point in time. She is starving. She is unmedicated for serious medical issues. They are hoping she will say something to somebody that will inculpate her,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson tells News 4 that Harroz’s boyfriend was at Harroz’s home when investigators raided it on Friday.

Stevenson said that the boyfriend was held for hours then released at the scene.

News 4 is not naming Harroz’s boyfriend because law enforcement has not named him as a suspect.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t changed its tune since News 4 broke the story Friday, saying Harroz was not arrested in connection with the murders.

Along with Harroz’s home, search warrants obtained by News 4 show Okmulgee investigators have searched her office and even a home in Collin County, Texas.

That Texas warrant accuses Harroz and four others of capital murder.

“They’re reaching, and I think it also tells me they found nothing in Oklahoma, or they wouldn’t be reaching as far as Texas to try to fill in the gaps,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson filed a motion to reduce the bond on Thursday.

He expects Harroz to be transferred to Okmulgee County next week.

No one else has been arrested in the case.