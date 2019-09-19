Weatherford police investigating dispensary break-in

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Police in Weatherford are investigating after multiple suspects broke into a dispensary earlier this week.

It happened at around 4:45 a.m. Monday at the Dub Dispensary within the Oklahoma Health and Wellness Center building in Weatherford.

According to the Weatherford Daily News, the owner of the building says “three suspects busted the glass door of the Dubtown Grill and the wood door of the dispensary with a hammer.”

Dr. Doug Cook, the building owner, says other than the busted doors, the suspects did not vandalize the property and believes they were looking for marijuana and edibles.

Police say several items are missing or out of place and that inventory was still being taken.

The incident remains under investigation.

