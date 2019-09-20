29 people indicted in drug trafficking ring operating out of Oklahoma prison

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted 29 people involved in a major drug trafficking ring that was operating inside an Oklahoma prison.

Officials say it all started back in 2016 and was ongoing until about a week ago.

Investigators say “Operation Pop Can” was a multi-year investigation that led to drug trafficking arrests that were part of an international money laundering operation.

Of the 29 people indicted, officials say 26 of them are already in custody.

The alleged ringleader was identified as Enrique Pacheco, a prisoner serving life without in McAlester.

Authorities say the inmate had help from his family and two other inmates moving large amounts of heroin and meth from Mexico to Oklahoma. He orchestrated it all with a contraband cell phone.

Investigators say there are still three suspects on the loose.

As for Pacheco, he’s been moved to a federal supermax facility.