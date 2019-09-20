4 the Weekend: Oklahoma State Fair winds down

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is the last weekend for the Oklahoma State Fair, and Friday and Saturday you can see the extreme bulls and broncs at Jim Norick arena.

After the dust settles, there will be concerts with country music acts Midland and Scotty McCreery.

Let’s hope the rain can hold off for the Stone River Music Festival in Chandler.

The festival is one of Oklahoma’s best family-friendly music festivals with performances until midnight Friday and all day Saturday.

Many people camp at the event and bring their own instruments to jam with other grassroots fans.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Speaking of music, the Wheeler Summer Music Series continues Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel. This is always a free event.