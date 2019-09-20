Police: Oklahoma homeowner fired shot at burglary suspect

ENID, Okla. – Authorities in Enid say they are investigating a series of burglaries, which caused two elementary schools to be placed on ‘lock out.’

Around 5:14 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of N. Wheatridge Rd. following a reported burglary.

The homeowner told investigators that he woke up to a loud noise and went to investigate. He eventually stumbled upon a suspect who was trying to steal his property.

During the confrontation, the homeowner fired a shot at the suspect, and the suspect may have returned fire.

The suspect fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle, but he was taken into custody a short time later in a nearby field.

Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle contained a large amount of property that is believed to have been stolen from other homes in the area.

As a result of the investigation, Glenwood and Prairie View elementary schools were placed on lockout as a precaution.

“This is an important message for parents at Glenwood Elementary School and Prairie View Elementary School. All students and staff are safe. As you may know, the Enid Police Department is currently pursuing a suspect on the west side of our community. While this matter is not school related, it does impact our schools and our neighborhoods. Out of an abundance of caution, both Glenwood and Prairie View have been placed on ‘lock out,’ which means the exterior doors of the school have been locked. Students are continuing as normal with their day inside.

Safety is our greatest priority. Local law enforcement will be present near both schools, and we will continue to communicate with EPD about their search as it is ongoing. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school office. We appreciate your support of Enid Public Schools,” a statement from the district read.

After the suspect was apprehended, the ‘lockout’ was canceled.

At this point, police are asking residents to check their property to make sure they were not targeted by thieves.

Officials say this is a developing case, adding that an additional suspect may still be on the loose.

If you have any information on the crime, call (580) 242-7000.