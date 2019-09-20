Creepy home invasion under investigation by Norman Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A woman is taking to social media to warn her community after she said she and her roommate awoke to find a stranger in their home.

In a post, she wrote, he “came into a bedroom my roommate was sleeping in.”

“Someone broke into someone’s car in their driveway, then activated, entered through the garage of the house,” said Lt. Justin Wishon with the Norman Police Department.

The victim gave police a photo and posted it online, believing the man caught on camera may be responsible. Police said they have three people they want to talk to about what happened and believe there may have been more than one person involved.

“I think it’s a person of interest in something. I don’t know if it’s specific to this crime,” Wishon said of the photo. “Obviously if that person doesn`t belong there then that is someone we`d like to speak with, even if it`s not in reference to this burglary, it could be in reference to something else.”

For the victim, the big mystery is what the intruder wanted. She wrote, “he walked by cameras, purses, laptops and other valuables and went to the bedrooms.”

She said she believes he may find a thrill in being in people’s bedrooms while they sleep.

“It could be anything from the thrill, like you spoke to, it could be attempting to find someone`s wallet inside their house,” Lt. Wishon said. “I really can`t speak to what`s in that person`s mind until we actually can sit down and have a detective interview them.”

The only thing he’s believed to have taken was a car key with a garage door opener attached.

Police are investigating a couple other burglaries in the area but couldn’t say for certain whether they were connected.

"Don’t leave anything inside your vehicle,” Lt. Wishon said. “Garage doors openers [or] keys.”