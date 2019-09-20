× Edmond PD arrest suspect in connection to Boulevard Academy shooting threats

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to shooting threats made against Boulevard Academy.

According to police, the male is a student at the school.

Edmond PD received a call on September 17 from someone saying he was inside the bathroom at Boulevard Academy with a gun and he intended to harm a particular student.

The school resource officer at Boulevard and the school was placed on lockdown.

Additional officers made their way to the school and combed the school to determine no threat was inside the building.

Today, Edmond Police detectives were able to identify the suspect and arrest the teen without incident.

He will be charged as a juvenile with felony terrorist hoax.