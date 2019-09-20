Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Flooding backlogged Ark. River maintenance projects, OK senator says

Posted 7:01 pm, September 20, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe says an Arkansas River system that runs from Tulsa to the Mississippi River is facing a $225 million backlog of maintenance projects after being hindered for months this summer by historic flooding in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports Inhofe submitted a statement Wednesday for the committee to discuss the next Water Resources and Development Act law.

Inhofe says the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System moves 10.9 million tons of commerce worth $3.5 billion yearly.

