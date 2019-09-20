Food trucks to take over downtown Chickasha for championship
CHICKASHA, Okla. – In recent years, food trucks have become increasingly popular among people at festivals and open-air events.
Now, some of the most popular food trucks will compete for the top title during the ‘Oklahoma Food Truck Championship’ in downtown Chickasha on Oct. 5.
Organizers say 20 vendors will show off their culinary expertise and skills to compete for the top spot at the event. Winners will be announced for the most creative and fan favorite titles.
The food trucks include:
- Chef Ray’s Street Eats
- Metro Minis OKC
- The Fried Taco
- Creek Bottom Burgers
- Filipino Fusion
- Contrabandz Ice Cream Lab
- MOB Grill
- Whole Latte Pie
- Rockin Rotolo Food Truck
- Candy Food Truck
- The Healthy Hippo/ Benedict Street Marketplace
- JJ’s Burgers & Dawgs
- Werner’s Brats
- Pops Pockets
- Dos Gringos Cabana
- Boss’n Hogs BBQ
- Smacks Food Shack
- 402 GRILL
- Smokin’ Joe’s On-The-Go
- I Don’t Know & I Don’t Care Food Truck
- Pizza Round-Up.
“This event is fun, competitive, delicious and a sure way to show off the great work our food truck friends do,” says Josh Woods, Oklahoma Food Truck Championship organizer.
From 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Chickasha, visitors will be able to purchase food from any of the vendors for lunch or dinner.
Chef Bri from Packard’s restaurant, Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley and local food expert Elizabeth Allen will all serve as guest judges.
The event is free and open to the public.
Other events that day include the Rock Island Arts Festival, Rock Island Ride, live music and an ax-throwing exhibition.
“We look forward to hosting everyone. Not only is there great food but both the Rock Island Arts Festival and Rock Island Ride are taking place that day. See you there,” said Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley.