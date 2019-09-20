× Food trucks to take over downtown Chickasha for championship

CHICKASHA, Okla. – In recent years, food trucks have become increasingly popular among people at festivals and open-air events.

Now, some of the most popular food trucks will compete for the top title during the ‘Oklahoma Food Truck Championship’ in downtown Chickasha on Oct. 5.

Organizers say 20 vendors will show off their culinary expertise and skills to compete for the top spot at the event. Winners will be announced for the most creative and fan favorite titles.

The food trucks include:

Chef Ray’s Street Eats

Metro Minis OKC

The Fried Taco

Creek Bottom Burgers

Filipino Fusion

Contrabandz Ice Cream Lab

MOB Grill

Whole Latte Pie

Rockin Rotolo Food Truck

Candy Food Truck

The Healthy Hippo/ Benedict Street Marketplace

JJ’s Burgers & Dawgs

Werner’s Brats

Pops Pockets

Dos Gringos Cabana

Boss’n Hogs BBQ

Smacks Food Shack

402 GRILL

Smokin’ Joe’s On-The-Go

I Don’t Know & I Don’t Care Food Truck

Pizza Round-Up.

“This event is fun, competitive, delicious and a sure way to show off the great work our food truck friends do,” says Josh Woods, Oklahoma Food Truck Championship organizer.

From 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Chickasha, visitors will be able to purchase food from any of the vendors for lunch or dinner.

Chef Bri from Packard’s restaurant, Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley and local food expert Elizabeth Allen will all serve as guest judges.

The event is free and open to the public.

Other events that day include the Rock Island Arts Festival, Rock Island Ride, live music and an ax-throwing exhibition.

“We look forward to hosting everyone. Not only is there great food but both the Rock Island Arts Festival and Rock Island Ride are taking place that day. See you there,” said Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley.