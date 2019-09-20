Formal sentencing scheduled for man convicted of murdering Oklahoma deputy

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Formal sentencing is expected to begin for a man convicted of murdering an Oklahoma deputy.

In April of 2017, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade went by a house along Mulhall Rd., near I-35, in Logan County to serve an eviction notice.

Investigators say footage from Wade’s body camera captured the moment that Nathan Leforce suddenly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at Wade.

Wade was shot four times in the body and face, but he was still able to call for backup as Leforce stole his patrol car.

Sadly, Wade eventually died from his injuries.

A manhunt ensued for Leforce, who reportedly made a stop at Smitty’s gas station and carjacked a customer.

Several hours later, Leforce was found in Guthrie and taken into custody.

Leforce was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Last month, a jury found Leforce guilty on all of the charges.

Because the state requested the death penalty, both the defense and prosecution presented witnesses as if it were a trial for the count of first-degree murder.

When the jury landed at an impasse on the death penalty, the judge recommended that Leforce spend the rest of his life behind bars.

However, that recommendation did not sit well with the victim’s family.

“We are disappointed and to be honest, we are angry,” Jamie Alexander, Wade’s cousin, told News 4.

On Friday afternoon, a judge will formally sentence Leforce for the crimes.