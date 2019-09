Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 3 of the Friday Night Heroes featured the final non-district games of the season for most teams in Oklahoma high school football.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Westmoore 41, Mustang 21

Edmond Santa Fe 14, Norman North 7

Cashion 47, Crescent 6

Piedmont 28, Noble 6

Bethany 40, Kingfisher 6

El Reno 34, Chickasha 21

Putnam City North 30, Choctaw 13

McGuinness 41, Enid 13