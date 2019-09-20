× Man flown to hospital after being pulled from pool

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from an apartment pool early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an apartment complex near S.E. 59th and Sunnylane Rd.

We’re told the man’s sister called 911 after finding him in the pool of their apartment complex, the Aspen Walk apartments.

When paramedics pulled the 22-year-old man from the pool, he was in full cardiac arrest.

He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment, but we do not know his condition.