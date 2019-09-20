Man makes himself at home in stranger’s house then gets pinned down by victim until police arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police say a man made a strange discovery when he went home.

"The victim said he got home, and he noticed there was some damage to the front of his door," Sgt. Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City Police said.

That victim is renting a northwest OKC house where an intruder, 37-year-old Devron Short, made himself right at home Thursday morning.

According to the police report, after noticing "the deadbolt on the front door had been damaged,” he went inside and “saw broken glass in the back bedroom and saw Short in the bedroom across the hall.”

Short then "confronted him and threw a punch at him."

The victim then jumped into action and "pinned the suspect on the ground" until police arrived.

"Officers arrested him and booked him into the Oklahoma County Jail for several charges."

The owner of the rental property said that this particular person has been an ongoing issue with this residence.

The landlord told News 4 that Short's parents used to live at the home for years.

When they moved, the home was vacant.

Short kept showing up, breaking in and staying at the home without permission.

The owners have made dozens of calls to police, and each time the repeat offender tells police he`ll be back because he thinks it`s his house.

"The suspect caused a significant amount of damage in trying to break into this house,” Morgan said.

The damage is estimated to cost about $1,500.

Short also broke off the burglary bars of the window he shattered.

The property manager told News 4, in another recent case, Short pulled a knife on the victim.

Thankfully nobody has been seriously hurt.