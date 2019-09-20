New bar/restaurant hoping to capitalize on communal experience and nearby Scissortail Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The theme at Social Capital is all in the name.

“...it`s just social interaction. It`s just we`ll serve you great beer and drinks as a catalyst but the point of being here is to spend time with one another,” Co-owner of Social Capital Brad Mullenix said.

No WIFI, digital menus and only a few TVs with the goal to decrease distraction.

"Everything we do we really try to focus on again that communal feeling. Sitting by someone you don't know,” Co-owner Bryce Thompson said.

The community feeling goes into the brews as well. There will be a majority from Oklahoma breweries.

"We just like when you're going to drink a beer, you can actually meet the guys who brewed it and you're supporting local families and a local economy,” Thompson said.

Social Capital is owned by the same guys in charge of the Patriarch in Edmond.

A beer bar in a historic home, similar to Social Capital, a former automotive shop built in the 60s.

"There have been many buildings that have been torn down and many more that will I'm sure which is great for the city but at the same time you want to keep some of the culture and history of the city," Thompson said.

Thompson says they found this building two years ago.

"I felt very familiar with the park so I knew what was coming and other developments around here so we just said why not?" Thompson said.

At the forefront and 'park front' of a growing area.

“It`s just exciting to be the first private thing on the park for certain,” Mullenix said.

Social Capital opens tomorrow.

They aren't taking reservations for the Kings of Leon show next week.

Instead, they are donating the space to several non-profits in town.