OKC woman recalls being sexually assaulted at state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman says she was sexually assaulted at a recent trip to the Oklahoma State Fair. Now she is sharing her terrifying encounter with a man she says she didn’t know.

“I am a 42-year-old woman and, you know, I am a pretty tough girl,” the woman said.

But after what she calls a few minutes of fear at the fair, a metro mother says she has never felt more weak.

“The next thing I knew I was being assaulted,” the woman said.

She was there with her children and husband enjoying their final hour before packing up and going home.

“I was having a great time and I went to take a smoke break,” the woman said.

She stepped away to sit down in a quiet area when she says a fair employee sat down next to her.

But what started as small talk quickly became something she didn’t want.

According to a police report, the man pinned her down, straddled her and “attempted to cover her mouth with one hand” while holding both of her arms with the other hand.

“I was sitting there asking, 'Oh my God, please no, what are you doing?'" the woman said. “I just kept saying, 'What are you doing?'”

Frozen in fear she says he “pulled down his pants halfway” and even tried to “unbutton her jeans”.

“He was so heavy but when he was on top of me I was able to get my legs out from underneath him and I kneed him in the groin,” the woman said.

Oklahoma City police say they are investigating.

The only description they have of the man is heavyset, in his 40s or 50s, with short strawberry blond hair.

The report also describes him as “missing half his teeth”.

A representative of the fair does not want to comment at this time.