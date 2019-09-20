Oklahoma doctor indicted on opioid, identity theft charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City doctor who practiced medicine in Warr Acres has been indicted with dispensing opioids illegally.

According to the indictment, 62-year-old David Quy saw patients at Family Medicine Center in Warr Acres, but spent years writing illegal prescriptions so he could obtain schedule II opioids.

From November 2014 until May 8, 2019, he allegedly conspired to dispense prescription opioids by writing prescriptions for his employees and then telling them to bring the pills back to him.

Officials say he is also charged with identity theft based on allegations that he wrote prescriptions in the names of minor children of employees when he knew those prescriptions would be used by someone else.

In May, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs issued an emergency suspension of Quy’s license to prescribe controlled substances.

If he is found guilty of conspiracy or any of the 55 counts of illegally dispensing opioids, Quy faces up to 20 years in prison. If found guilty of theft, he could be imprisoned for up to five years.