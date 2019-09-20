Oklahoma family searching for 14-year-old dog stolen from front yard

BIXBY, Okla. – A family in Bixby is searching for answers after someone stole their family pet from their front yard.

Joe Soloman told FOX 23 that his white shitzu, Jager, was stolen while he was outside working on his truck in the driveway.

Soloman says a man in his 50’s driving a newer white BMW pulled up when he saw Jager, and grabbed him.

He says that his friend yelled at the man, saying Jager was theirs, but the suspect took the dog anyway and sped off.

“He’s too old really to sell or to breed or anything like that so I don’t really know what their intentions would be with the dog,” he said.

If you have any information on the crime, call Bixby police at (918) 366-8294.