Oklahoma State Cowboys facing big challenge with ranked Longhorns

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Cowboys are gearing up one o the biggest challenges of the season in what will be their Big 12 Conference opener.

OSU is hoping to win its fourth straight game against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns this Saturday in Austin.

The Cowboys have won their last five games in Austin, something no other opponent has ever done.

OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy knows sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders has a ways to go before he’s comfortable at the helm of a Big 12 team, but Chuba Hubbard is helping the offense with explosive plays.

He already leads the NCAA with over 170 rushing yards per game and has racked up seven rushing touchdowns.

Hubbard may face some challenges against the Longhorn defense, which has only allowed 87 yards per game and one rushing touchdown.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.