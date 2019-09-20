× OU ‘Night of Recovery’ held to discuss the importance of recovery support services

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma’s Students in Recovery and the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work will host a panel discussion and ice cream social to talk about the importance of recovery support services and programs in higher education.

On September 27 from 5 -7:30 p.m., the student organization and the college of social work will host a panel discussion moderated by Oklahoma State Senator, Mary Boren.

The panel will include Tim Rabolt, Executive Director of The Association of Recovery in Higher Education; J.D. Fennel, Executive Director of Recovery Teen Solutions; Adrian Gibbs, OU Student Government President; District Judge Michael Tupper; and Max Verna, a student in long term recovery and member of Students in Recovery organization.

“Over the years, studies have been conducted to show that students who are in [collegiate recovery programs] surpass their peers from their respected institutions in GPAs, retention rates, and graduation rates.”

The panel will be followed by a Q & A session with the panelists and an ice cream social.

This event will be held in the Henry and Anne Zarrow School of Social Work Community Room and is free and open to the public.

