Precure Nursery – Fall & Winter Tips

Here are some winter tips from Precure Nursery to help you clean up and save your lawn equipment and lawn tools to get them prepared for this winter and going into next spring. We like to take the lawn equipment apart, such as shears and hand tools. Sharpen those blades and get them prepared. Maybe take some oil, put it on a rag and go over those blades. This will keep them from rusting if they are stored in the garage or closet. Drain your gas tanks in your weed eaters and lawnmowers. Put some fuel additives in them to prevent the carburetors from gumming up. Do all those little things. Spring will be here soon, and you will be prepared. We hope you have a great winter!

We are proud to be the Garden Expert for KFOR-TV. For more information go to KFOR.com/Precure

Precure Nursery & Garden Center is here to help. Visit us at 8125 W. Reno Avenue to make your landscape dreams a reality. Visit PrecureNursery.com

Call Precure Nursery at (405) 789-4930

Have a landscape or gardening question? Ask the gardening expert here:

This content sponsored by Precure Nursery and Garden Center.