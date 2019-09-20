× RIVERSPORT to open spooky attraction in time for Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY – You still have several weeks to figure out a Halloween costume, but thrill-seekers can get a head start with a spooky attraction.

RIVERSPORT OKC was recently selected as one of six locations in the country to showcase new technology with its Halloween experience, RIVERSCREAM.

“This year during RIVERSCREAM, your goal is to maneuver the challenges on the six-story SandRidge Sky Trail while playing Zombie ZTag 2.0, a multiplayer tag-like game that uses proximity-based technology to track your movements and help you score points,” explained executive director Mike Knopp.

Visitors will have to dodge zombies while searching for six checkpoints placed throughout the SkyTrail. If you get caught by a zombie, head straight to a med station to heal up and get back in the action.

Thrill-seekers won’t want to miss The Splice, presented by the Sanctuary.

RIVERSCREAM and The Splice are open Friday and Saturday nights from Oct. 11 through Nov. 2, including Halloween night.

RIVERSCREAM general admission passes are $20, while The Splice passes are $25. Additional ticket options include combo passes, fast passes and group prices.

A beer garden and food trucks will also be on site during the events.