× SE OKC motorcycle chase ends in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A motorcycle chase ends poorly for the suspect after crashing into a truck in southeast Oklahoma City.

A motorcyclist took police on a chase through the city’s southeast side Friday afternoon that all ended when he crashed into a pickup near SE 89th and Hiwassee.

Police have not yet said what the suspect was running for.

He sustained road rash injuries when he crashed, but his condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.