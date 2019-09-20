× State election board encouraging citizens to register, update voter information

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Election Board is encouraging all eligible citizens to register to vote in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

“It’s our civic duty to vote and registering is the first step. National Voter Registration Day is a great reminder that we all have a responsibility to register to vote in our representative democracy. If you’re already registered to vote, now is the perfect time to verify your registration information or confirm your polling place,” Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.

Voter registration applications are available at county election boards or can be downloaded from the State Election Board website.

To register to vote in Oklahoma:

You must be 18 years old on or before an election in which you are eligible to vote.

You must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of the State of Oklahoma.

You must affirm that you have not been convicted of a felony or if you have been convicted, you have fully served your sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court.

You must affirm that you are not under judgment as an incapacitated person.

Current voters are also encouraged to check and make sure that their information is up-to-date.