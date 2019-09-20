Thursday Night Lights – Week 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week three of the high school football season featured four very intriguing match ups.

Blanchard and Newcastle squared off yet again. The two have met every season since 1998. The Lions entered the game winners in eight of their last nine against the Racers.

Gunnar Gundy looked to lead his unbeaten Stillwater Pioneers to a win over upset minded Southmoore. The Sabercats were looking for win number one on the young season.

Moore and Norman squared off with Big 12 commits at QB. Norman's Cade Horton is committed to play baseball and football at OU, while Moore's Daniel Hishaw is headed to Kansas to play football.

Plus, KFOR hit Classen SAS, looking for their first win, playing host to Christian Heritage. You can find all the highlights and action in the video above.