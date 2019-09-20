× Weekend visitation cancelled as all OK prisons remain on lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s statewide prison lockdown will continue this weekend and beyond, which means all visitation remains canceled until further notice.

The lockdown began September 15 after a series of inmate fights that began the day before at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita.

Fights then broke out at five other prisons across the state.

36 inmates were injured with two inmates still in the hospital as of today. One inmate, identified as Chad Burns, has died.

While the lockdown and agency investigation continues, all inmate movement is restricted. Food and prescriptions are brought to them in their cells.

Once ODOC officials have determined it is safe to resume normal operations, the agency will bring facilities up of off lockdown status safely and efficiently.