Cowboys Trail Texas by One at Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team trails Texas 21-20 at haltime at Darrell Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night.

The Cowboys took the opening kickoff and marched inside the Texas 5-yard line.

On second down and goal, Chuba Hubbard fumbled, but Spencer Sanders recovered to keep the ball in OSU’s possession.

The Cowboys settled for a 20-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola and led 3-0 with 9:12 to play in the first quarter.

OSU forced a Texas punt on the opening Longhorn possession, then appeared to convert a third down, but Dillon Stoner had a long pass from Sanders pop out of his hands after he hit the ground, bringing about an OSU punt.

Texas capped a 9-play, 66-yard drive by scoring on the first play of the second quarter, with Sam Ehlinger lofting a throw to Devin Duvernay in the back right corner of the end zone.

Duvernay tapped his feet down as he caught it and the Longhorns led 7-3.

Oklahoma State’s ensuing possession ended on a Sanders interception as he overthrew Jelani Woods and Montrell Estell picked it off, returning it 37 yards to the OSU 28-yard line.

It took UT just three plays to capitalize, with Ehlinger passing over the middle to Jake Smith for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 14-3 lead with 12:42 to play in the second quarter.

OSU responded with a 43-yard field goal by Ammendola, set up by a 35-yard pass from Sanders to Wallace.

The field goal cut the Texas lead to 14-6 with 9:21 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys stopped the Longhorns on downs the next possession, then marched 70 yards in six plays to a score.

Sanders threw deep to Braydon Johnson for a gain of 55, then Sanders kept for a 7-yard touchdown to cut the Texas lead to 14-13 with 3:07 to play in the second quarter.

Texas responded with a big play, with Ehlinger throwing to Brennan Eagles for a 73-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-13 with 2:09 to play in the first half.

Texas forced an OSU punt next, but UT’s Jake Smith muffed the punt and the Cowboys recovered at the Longhorn 15-yard line.

OSU scored four plays later, with Hubbard scoring from a yard out to make it 21-20 Texas with 11 seconds to play in the first half.

OSU has won four in a row over Texas, seven of the last nine overall, and five straight in Austin.