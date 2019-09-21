Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Cowboys Trail Texas by One at Halftime

Posted 7:20 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:17PM, September 21, 2019

Oklahoma State’s football team trails Texas 21-20 at haltime at Darrell Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night.

The Cowboys took the opening kickoff and marched inside the Texas 5-yard line.

On second down and goal, Chuba Hubbard fumbled, but Spencer Sanders recovered to keep the ball in OSU’s possession.

The Cowboys settled for a 20-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola and led 3-0 with 9:12 to play in the first quarter.

OSU forced a Texas punt on the opening Longhorn possession, then appeared to convert a third down, but Dillon Stoner had a long pass from Sanders pop out of his hands after he hit the ground, bringing about an OSU punt.

Texas capped a 9-play, 66-yard drive by scoring on the first play of the second quarter, with Sam Ehlinger lofting a throw to Devin Duvernay in the back right corner of the end zone.

Duvernay tapped his feet down as he caught it and the Longhorns led 7-3.

Oklahoma State’s ensuing possession ended on a Sanders interception as he overthrew Jelani Woods and Montrell Estell picked it off, returning it 37 yards to the OSU 28-yard line.

It took UT just three plays to capitalize, with Ehlinger passing over the  middle to Jake Smith for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 14-3 lead with 12:42 to play in the second quarter.

OSU responded with a 43-yard field goal by Ammendola, set up by a 35-yard pass from Sanders to Wallace.

The field goal cut the Texas lead to 14-6 with 9:21 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys stopped the Longhorns on downs the next possession, then marched 70 yards in six plays to a score.

Sanders threw deep to Braydon Johnson for a gain of 55, then Sanders kept for a 7-yard touchdown to cut the Texas lead to 14-13 with 3:07 to play in the second quarter.

Texas responded with a big play, with Ehlinger throwing to Brennan Eagles for a 73-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-13 with 2:09 to play in the first half.

Texas forced an OSU punt next, but UT’s Jake Smith muffed the punt and the Cowboys recovered at the Longhorn 15-yard line.

OSU scored four plays later, with Hubbard scoring from a yard out to make it 21-20 Texas with 11 seconds to play in the first half.

OSU has won four in a row over Texas, seven of the last nine overall, and five straight in Austin.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.