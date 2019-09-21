× One in custody, one at large after NW OKC chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police have one in custody and are searching for another after the two led police on a short chase through the streets on the city’s northwest side Saturday afternoon.

OKCPD was pursuing the suspects for allegedly shoplifting from a Walmart.

The two suspects were involved in an accident at NW 19th and MacArthur around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The suspects crashed out at NW 46th and MacArthur, exited the vehicle and ran off.

Officers quickly caught one of the suspects, but are still searching for the other.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic male with facial hair and wearing a navy blue shirt and a Hispanic female with brown hair and a black or blue shirt.

It is unknown which suspect is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.