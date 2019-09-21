× Teen hit by OKCPD patrol car after getting off school bus

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 13-year-old girl was hit by a patrol car after exiting a school bus and crossing the street Saturday morning.

Officials say the bus was parked outside Wheeler Middle School for students to board and head to a sports tournament.

Witnesses say the girl was already on the bus but wanted to tell mother something before they left, so she exited the bus and didn’t look both ways before crossing the street.

She was hit by an OKC police officer, who was responding to a call.

She was conscious on scene and has been transported to OU Children’s Hospital.

Officials tell News 4 her current condition is ‘stable’ and is expected to survive.