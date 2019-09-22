“Inattentive driving” caused Sequoyah County crash, OHP report says

SALLISAW, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says inattentive driving is what caused a crash in Sequoyah County over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, just before 1 p.m., on US59 near County Road 1130, approximately four miles south of Sallisaw.

According to a trooper’s report, two vehicles were traveling northbound when the second vehicle slowed down to make a right turn into a private drive and was hit in the rear by the first vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, Barbara Zachare, 76, of Keota, Oklahoma, was taken to the hospital where she later died due to possible preexisting conditions. Her passenger, a juvenile, was not injured.

The driver of the first vehicle and a passenger were not injured.

OHP says the cause of the crash was due to “inattentive driving.”