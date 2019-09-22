Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Man arrested after allegedly pulling knife on group of kids

Posted 10:48 am, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, September 22, 2019

Christopher Thornton

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly pulled out a knife on a group of kids he accused of stealing his bicycle.

On September 19, just after 7:30 p.m., police were called to the area near I-240 and May in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a police report, a group of kids were playing football when 47-year-old Christopher Thornton approached the group and accused them of stealing his bicycle.

The police report states the kids started to argue back and that’s when Thornton allegedly pulled a folding knife out of his pocket and opened it, approaching a 12-year-old boy.

The father of the boy arrived at the scene and Thornton allegedly approached him as well.

The father then grabbed a tire iron out of his vehicle to defend himself and that’s when police arrived.

Thornton was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

