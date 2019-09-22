× Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s swift action saves 6-year-old’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is being hailed a hero after he rushed to save the life of a 6-year-old girl who was not breathing.

On September 16, Trooper Michael Patnode was at the OnCue gas station near NW 36th and May when he heard a woman screaming that her daughter was not breathing.

Patnode ran to the woman and then took the little girl, placed her on the ground and started chest compressions.

The child started breathing and opened her eyes by the time an ambulance arrived.

The agency says they are proud of Patnode and are “so very grateful he was in the right place at the right time to help” the little girl.