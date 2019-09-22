Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Oklahoma woman tragically killed after incident involving vehicle door

Posted 9:21 am, September 22, 2019, by

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. – A woman was tragically killed over the weekend after officials say a vehicle was failed to be put in park, causing the woman to be pinned by the vehicle’s door.

It happened Saturday, just after 11:30 a.m., at a home near County Road NS137 and County Road EW9, approximately two miles south of Forgan.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 81-year-old Paula O’Brien “failed to get the vehicle in park and was pinned against a barn by the driver’s door.”

O’Brien was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The report states the cause of the incident was due to “equipment failure.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.