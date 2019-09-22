Oklahoma woman tragically killed after incident involving vehicle door

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. – A woman was tragically killed over the weekend after officials say a vehicle was failed to be put in park, causing the woman to be pinned by the vehicle’s door.

It happened Saturday, just after 11:30 a.m., at a home near County Road NS137 and County Road EW9, approximately two miles south of Forgan.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 81-year-old Paula O’Brien “failed to get the vehicle in park and was pinned against a barn by the driver’s door.”

O’Brien was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The report states the cause of the incident was due to “equipment failure.”