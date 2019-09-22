× OSBI: Investigation underway after Ada officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

ADA, Okla. – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Ada over the weekend left one person dead and an officer injured.

At around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Ada police responded to the area near E Arlington St. and N Susan Ave. about a domestic dispute taking place.

Four officers arrived on scene and tried to talk to a 29-year-old man who lived in the apartment when “an altercation broke out between him and police,” according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI officials say at around 10 a.m., officers radioed in that shots were fired and called for EMS.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the man and woman involved in the dispute were not in a relationship.

One officer was injured during the altercation with the suspect. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

The case will be sent to the district attorney’s office to determine if the shooting was justified or not.

No other details have been released.