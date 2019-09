Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shane Illingworth is Oklahoma State football's highest rated high school quarterback commitment since Bobby Reid in 2003.

Illingworth calls Norco, California home, but already shares some connections to Oklahoma.

The high school senior has family from Perry, Lindsay and Mustang, Oklahoma, so he already knows the OSU football program well.

Get to know Shane in our Nate Feken's story from Norco, California.