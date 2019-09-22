Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Police: Oklahoma City chase ends in crash, arrest

Posted 8:54 am, September 22, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase overnight in Oklahoma City.

It started at around 2 a.m. Sunday as a traffic stop near Villa and Reno.

Police say the driver had warrants and was driving a stolen vehicle.

The driver did not stop for police and led officers on a chase, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph.

According to police, the driver crashed the vehicle near I-44 and Ollie.

Police say he attempted to run from the scene, but was later arrested.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

