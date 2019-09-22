Senator Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally in Norman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN - Senator Bernie Sanders made his first 2020 campaign stop in Oklahoma on Sunday. The presidential hopeful spoke to more than 4,000 supporters at Reaves park in Norman. Sanders was introduced by Norman Mayor Breea Clark, she presented him with an OU hat when he took the stage. During his speech Sanders stuck to the same message he's had his entire campaign. Some of his key points were climate change, health care for all, and eliminating college debt. "He`s been consistently fighting for the climate, he`s been consistently fighting for LGBTQ rights which is really important for me," Sanders supporter Jonathan Hindman told News 4. "He`s been consistently fighting for the middle class."

Sanders has long been an advocate for eliminating student debt, and making all public colleges and universities tuition free. "If we can give tax break to billionaires, if we can bail out the crooks on Wall Street," Sanders said. "We most certainly can cancel all student debt." Sanders says he plans to do that with a modest tax on Wall Street.

Sanders did not bring up any of his fellow democratic presidential candidates, but he did take a few shots at President Trump. "We have a president who thinks that climate change is a hoax," Sanders said. "Well I happen to believe that Donald Trump is a hoax."

Sanders also spoke about gun violence in America. He didn't tell the crowd he plans on taking away guns, like fellow presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke, but he did say he wot be intimidated by the NRA. Sanders also plans on pushing for significant gun reform if elected. "We will do what the American people want," Sanders said. "Expand background checks, end the gun show loop hole, make it impossible for people to legally buy guns then sell them to criminals, and we will ban the sell and distribution off assault weapons in this country."

If elected, on his first day Sanders said he will sign an executive order restoring legal status for DACA recipients.